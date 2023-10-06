Noah Kahan releases new version of “She Calls Me Back” featuring Kacey Musgraves

The Noah Kahan collaboration train just keeps on rolling.

After linking up with Post Malone and Lizzy McAlpine on new versions of “Dial Drunk” and “Call Your Mom,” Kahan’s now united with acclaimed country musician Kacey Musgraves for an updated take on “She Calls Me Back.”

“Kacey Musgraves is the coolest person ever,” Kahan says. “Not exaggerating when I say that during the Stick Season album process we would finish a song and I’d listen back and be like ‘can you imagine Kacey on this??’ Having her sing on ‘She Calls Me Back’ is incredible, and being able to have her continue telling the story adds a whole new dimension to the song and what it means.”

“I’m so grateful and honored, continually humbled that artists of this level have lent their voice to this album,” Kahan adds. “Kacey is cool as hell, brilliantly talented, and represents everything I love about music. She is a true artist and I can’t thank her enough for being a part of this song.”

You can listen to the Musgraves version of “She Calls Me Back” now via digital outlets.

The original “She Calls Me Back” appears on Kahan’s 2022 album, Stick Season, and its 2023 expanded edition, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).

In even more Noah Kahan collaboration news, he welcomed Hozier onstage during his show in Nashville on Wednesday, October 4. The two sang Kahan’s song “Northern Attitude” together.

“[Kahan] honors me with his kindness and totally uplifts me with his work and approach to music and performance,” Hozier shares in a Facebook post. “I’m grateful for memories like this and for artists like him. Big love.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.