Noah Kahan remakes classic Beatles song, stars with Shakira and John Legend in new Hard Rock commercial

Noah Kahan, Shakira and John Legend have come together to star in a commercial featuring Noah’s new recording of The Beatles‘ classic 1969 song “Come Together.”

Hard Rock International organized the star-studded gathering — and Noah’s song — in order to promote its new loyalty program, Unity by Hard Rock. The program allows members to earn points toward free nights, dining and merchandise, and get special member perks at the company’s 200 hotels, casinos, cafes and Rock Shops worldwide.

In the ad, Shakira, John, Noah and soccer icon Lionel Messi are shown walking through the lobbies of various Hard Rock hotels: Noah is in the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico; John’s in the Hard Rock Hotel New York, and Shakira is at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. Noah’s folk-influenced version of “Come Together” plays throughout.

“I am such a huge fan of the Beatles. When I got the call from the Hard Rock team, I headed into the studio and had so much fun creating this special cover of one of their most iconic Beatles tunes,” Noah tells ABC Audio in an exclusive statement. “‘Come Together’ is such a solid, classic record to anchor their campaign, because it highlights all the ways Hard Rock’s offerings are part of their global loyalty program.”

If you sign up for a Unity account, you can also get a chance to win tickets to see Noah at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.