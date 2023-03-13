“Nobody deserves to hear those things”: Selena Gomez reflects on body-shaming over lupus weight gain

Selena Gomez admits being body-shamed did get under her skin. The singer, who was diagnosed with lupus and previously explained how her medications cause her weight to fluctuate, opened up about the online hate on the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear…

“I lied. I would go online and post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’ all the while being in the room posting that — crying my eyes out,” she explained. Selena added, “Nobody deserves to hear those things.”

The singer said she decided to put on a brave front so she could protect others. “I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing,” Selena explained.

“Getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love, I just think it’s so unfair. I don’t think that anybody deserves less than,” she continued.

This comes shortly after Selena opened up on TikTok live about her lupus medication and the weight fluctuations it causes. “When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight,” she had said.

Selena also said she is “not a model [and] never will be.” She asked those who can’t say nice things to “go away because, honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything.”

Dear… is streaming now on Apple TV+.

