Nominate A Senior For The Hall Of Fame

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is seeking nominations for the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame through its website.

The Hall honors current or longtime Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, professions or vocations.

Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, community planners, educators, scientists, volunteers and artists among others.

Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years.

The deadline is February 11th.

Posthumous nominations are accepted.