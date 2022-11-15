Nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards announced: Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles among leading nominees

CBS/Recording Academy

Nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and Beyoncé

is this year’s leading nominee, with nine nods in total. She and her husband, JAY-Z, are now tied for the title of the most-nominated artist in Grammy history: Each of them have received 88 nominations.

Kendrick Lamar is next with eight nods, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream and Harry Styles ﻿each scored six nominations.

The Grammys air February 5 on CBS. Here are the nominees in the “Big Four” categories — Record, Song, Album of the Year and Best New Artist — as well as the nominees in the pop categories:

Record of the Year

“Don’t Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart, Pt. 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Si Tì, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu,” GAYLE: Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters )

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Taylor Swift: Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters

“As It Was,” Harry Styles: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

“Easy on Me,” Adele: Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

“God Did,”DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy,Tarik: Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt: Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigw

Latto

Måneskin

Wet Leg

Molly Tuttle

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” Adele

“Moscow Mule” Bad Bunny

“Woman” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” Lizzo

“As It Was” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” ABBA

“Bam Bam” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song) Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher, Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…,Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.