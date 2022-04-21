Non-Profits With Plans for Grocery, Medical Facility in SE Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a fully-funded plan to bring a now-vacant SMHA building in Canton back to life.
That building is in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE in Canton, and the plan is for a grocery store and health care facility.
StarkFresh and My Community Health Center are making those plans, with that area of Canton considered both a food desert and medically underserved.
The $1.5 million cost to renovate the building is being covered by city Issue-13 money and several foundations.
A couple of churches will pay the first ten years of expenses.
The building needs to be transferred over from HUD.