Non-Profits With Plans for Grocery, Medical Facility in SE Canton

Apr 21, 2022 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a fully-funded plan to bring a now-vacant SMHA building in Canton back to life.

That building is in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE in Canton, and the plan is for a grocery store and health care facility.

StarkFresh and My Community Health Center are making those plans, with that area of Canton considered both a food desert and medically underserved.

The $1.5 million cost to renovate the building is being covered by city Issue-13 money and several foundations.

A couple of churches will pay the first ten years of expenses.

The building needs to be transferred over from HUD.

