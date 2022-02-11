      Weather Alert

North Canton arborist struck by falling limb (Video)

Feb 11, 2022 @ 9:55am
End of Christmas. Old discarded christmas tree.

Crazy video of a local arborist cutting down a tree, only to be struck in the head by a falling limb!

The man is 26 year old, Vental Waggoner. He was knocking down a walnut tree at property in Bath when the incident occurred.

The force was strong enough that the branch actually punctured his helmet.

Waggoner owns and operates the Zaccheus Tree Co. in North Canton. Glad he’s okay!

This could have been a lot worse than it was.

(and take a look at this crazy photo of the limb that went THRU his helmet!)

Popular Posts
Northeast Ohio teen battles bone cancer - Here's how you can help.
Furniture Mogul Sets Record With His $4.5 Million Bet The Bengals Will Win The Super Bowl
Oscar Nominations Announced… Lady Gaga Snubbed
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Poke Fun at Their Marriage in Super Bowl Ad for Alexa
Girl Raises Big Money For Her Local Children’s Shelter Selling Hot Cocoa
Connect With Us Listen To Us On