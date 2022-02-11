North Canton arborist struck by falling limb (Video)
End of Christmas. Old discarded christmas tree.
Crazy video of a local arborist cutting down a tree, only to be struck in the head by a falling limb!
The man is 26 year old, Vental Waggoner. He was knocking down a walnut tree at property in Bath when the incident occurred.
The force was strong enough that the branch actually punctured his helmet.
Waggoner owns and operates the Zaccheus Tree Co. in North Canton. Glad he’s okay!
This could have been a lot worse than it was.
(and take a look at this crazy photo of the limb that went THRU his helmet!)