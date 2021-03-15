      Weather Alert

North Canton Police Investigating School Threat

Mar 15, 2021 @ 7:15am

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton police continue investigating a threat made against Hoover High School.

Police say someone posted a threatening message on Instagram.

The messenger indicated they were going to “shoot up” the school.

No word on any arrests yet.

The school district is taking appropriate safety precautions, with additional city police officers at the Hoover building on Monday.

According to the district, if you wish to share information anonymously, you can call their tip line at 1-844-5-SAYNOW.

This service is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week

Popular Posts
UK Palace Ends Silence on Harry, Meghan Racism Allegations
Run for Texas Governor Now ‘A Real Consideration,’ Matthew McConaughey Says
Costco Is Selling Ready-Made Easter Baskets For Just $25
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Love In A Dangerous Time Means Being Mindful Of Your Neighbors
500K Disney Fans Want Depp Back For "Pirates 6"