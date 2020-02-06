North Canton Police Searching for Counterfeiting Suspects
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton Police Department is asking for your help identifying two men who were using counterfeit money at an area business.
They say the two suspects used fake cash to purchase a TV for nearly $500 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in North Canton last month.
Lieutenant Doug Cardwell says other businesses should be aware of the signs for counterfeit money.
“If you look for the water marks or the security strip; If you just take an extra 30 seconds and hold them under or up to a light, those are the things that jump out at you,” said Cardwell to WHBC News.
Below are photos of the store’s security footage that captures the two suspects. Those who might be able to identify either one of the men are encouraged to contact authorities.
North Canton Police Department Detectives Bureau: 330-499-5911
Anonymous Tip Line: 330-966-3633