North Canton Post Office Has Official Opening

NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long wait is over in North Canton as officials from the city, state and the United States Postal Service celebrated the official opening of the new post office earlier today.
The office, located at 2201 East Maple Street in the Washington Square Plaza was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
North Canton Mayor David Held thanked everyone for their efforts to keep a post office in the city after closing its original office on North Main Street last August.