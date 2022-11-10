North Canton Schools Moving On to Middle School Project

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton City School District is ready to talk to residents about a new middle school building.

This, after the state agreed to fund their portion of the project.

Superintendent Jeff Wendorf says they don’t even have a location for a new facility yet.

The first community meetings would take place early next year.

It’s Phase Two in the effort to update the system’s buildings.

Voters approved funding for the two under-construction elementary buildings in 2018, but another $18.8 million is needed for the next phase.

Phase one also includes improvements to the stadium and bus garage.