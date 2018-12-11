North Canton’s Blackledge Headed To The Hall of Fame

(official Penn State release)

Blackledge Selected to Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

Quarterback led Penn State to the 1982 National Championship with a win in the Sugar Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; December 11, 2018 – Former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge is one of the 10 members in the second Allstate Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame class, it was announced today. The class will be inducted at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1 in New Orleans.

Blackledge guided the Nittany Lions to their first National Championship in 1982 by winning Most Outstanding Player honors in the 1983 Sugar Bowl. Blackledge threw for 228 yards, including a game-clinching 47-yard touchdown pass to Gregg Garrity in the fourth quarter of the 27-23 win over No. 1 Georgia.

Blackledge won the 1982 Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s top quarterback after throwing for 2,218 yards and 22 touchdowns in his junior season. He was drafted with the seventh overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played seven seasons in the NFL before moving to the broadcast booth.

As a television analyst, Blackledge has called six Sugar Bowl broadcasts on ABC (December 1995) and ESPN (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018).

The No. 12 Nittany Lions will face No. 14 Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. The game will air on ABC.