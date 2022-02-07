      Weather Alert

Northeast Ohio teen battles bone cancer – Here’s how you can help.

Feb 7, 2022 @ 2:53pm

Meet Alexander – he’s 14 years old and he needs our help.

This past November, Alex was diagnosed with stage 3 osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.  Since then, he has endured biopsies, exhausting chemo sessions, unbearable pain and copious amounts of medications. Due to complications from a previous procedure, Alex will need to undergo an amputation of his leg.

Let’s try & help Alex and his family.

His family has organized a GoFundMe account in an effort to help financially.

Take some time to read Alex’s story. Pass along the link to one’s you think may be able to help.

>>LINK TO ALEX’S GO FUND ME ACCOUNT<< 

 

