Northeast Ohio teen battles bone cancer – Here’s how you can help.
Meet Alexander – he’s 14 years old and he needs our help.
This past November, Alex was diagnosed with stage 3 osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Since then, he has endured biopsies, exhausting chemo sessions, unbearable pain and copious amounts of medications. Due to complications from a previous procedure, Alex will need to undergo an amputation of his leg.
Let’s try & help Alex and his family.
His family has organized a GoFundMe account in an effort to help financially.
Take some time to read Alex’s story. Pass along the link to one’s you think may be able to help.
>>LINK TO ALEX’S GO FUND ME ACCOUNT<<