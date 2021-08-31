Northern Ohioans with Red Cross Working Ida Aftermath
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down south, 12 northern Ohio American Red Cross volunteers including one from Canton are already working the disaster.
And, two Emergency Response Vehicles containing food, water and cleaning supplies are set to move into the worst hit areas.
The beginning of what looks to be a lengthy period of assistance for the millions impacted by Hurricane Ida.
2500 people who had sought shelter in one of 60 different locations across three states were served Sunday night.
The response vehicles won’t be able to move in until areas are deemed to be safe.
One of the volunteers is Mahogany Coward from Canton.