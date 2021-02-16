Not a Lot of Snow, But Ice Instead: Roads, Schools Impacted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may not look like that much snow after it got compacted down by rain and sleet, but the Akron Canton Airport recorded 5.4 inches of snow from the storm.
But as of 4 a.m., there was just 3 inches on the ground.
We have 4 inches on the ground in downtown Canton.
The snow switched over to freezing rain more quickly than expected, but transitioned back and forth during the night.
AccuWeather isn’t calling for any more significant precipitation.
All warnings and advisories have been dropped.
At 6 a.m., ODOT said the main roads are mainly slushy.
They have 18 to 20 plows out in Stark County.
There is a list of school changes for today.