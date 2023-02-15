Not a perfect decision: Hoobastank passed on releasing song with Rihanna

Mercury Records

As has been established in Hoobastank‘s hit single “The Reason,” frontman Doug Robb is not a perfect person. Apparently, one of his imperfections is not being able to predict Rihanna would become a giant music star.

Perhaps inspired by the “Umbrella” artist’s headline-making halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII, Robb revealed in a tweet, “There is a version of a @Hoobastank song featuring @rihanna when she was a ‘newer’ artist.”

“Displaying a total lack of foresight, we didn’t use that version of the song for the album,” Robb added.

Robb has since revealed to Consequence that the song in question was “Inside of You,” a single off Hoobastank’s 2006 album, Every Man for Himself.

“We gave [Rihanna’s] camp a song called ‘Inside of You,’” Robb shares. “I think they rearranged some of the music to create a pre-chorus section, that wasn’t originally part of the arrangement, for her to sing a small part on.”

“We heard it and didn’t really love it so we passed on using it,” he continues. “It’s really just that simple. I think we had already gotten used to hearing the song as it was written so it just felt weird to us.”

Further cementing the idea that trying to predict anything in the music industry is a losing battle, Robb wrote in his initial tweet, “We also didn’t think ‘The Reason’ was a single though either so…Oops.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.