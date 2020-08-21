Not Bad: Some Stark Revenue Down, Others Up
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That huge sigh of relief you heard this week came from the Stark County Office Building in downtown Canton, where general fund and sales tax figures are not nearly as bad an anticipated.
Commissioner Richard Regula says the year’s revenue to the general fund is actually up a million dollars or more than 4-percent from last January-thru-July.
Also, local sales tax revenues are down just 4-percent compared to last year.
There were fears that revenue stream could have dried up by as much as 30-percent.
Investment income is also way up from last year.