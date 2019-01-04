“Not Enough Evidence” That Screen Time is Bad for Kids

Pediatricians in the UK can’t recommend a certain limit for kids to have screen time.

Up to now, too much screen time for children has been connected to obesity and mental health issues. The report from the pediatricians says “the evidence base for a direct ‘toxic’ effect has always been contested.”

The report does say children should avoid screens one hour before bed so they can sleep better.

Instead of setting a time limit, the report says parents need to get their children to focus on positive activities like exercise and socializing in order to combat the amount of time they are on the phone or tablet.

Do you have screen time limits in your home? Do you know of parents who don’t allow their kids to use phones or tablets?