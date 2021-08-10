      Weather Alert

Not Enough Income to Pay Rent? Big Problem, Not So Much in Canton-Massillon

Aug 10, 2021 @ 4:57am

SAN DIEGO, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it comes to making enough money to pay the rent, the stats show much of the country struggling.

But the Canton-Massillon metro area is one of the better places to be.

Smartest Dollar tells us that based on HUD and Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, the area has the 9th smallest renter-wage gap among all midsize metropolitan areas in the country.

Areas in California and the Northeast have high rent-wage gaps.

