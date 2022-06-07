Not very soft ball injury: Nick Jonas goes from the diamond to the ER
Poor Nick Jonas. Last year, he fractured his rib filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams. Now, he’s apparently injured himself playing softball.
Page Six reports that during a softball game on Sunday, Nick appeared to be hit in groin by a ball and was seen collapsing on the field. He was then driven to the emergency room of a hospital in Encino, California, by his brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas. According to Page Six, Nick was limping very badly. He stayed there for a few hours, but then appeared to be OK.
Nick has apparently been part of this softball team for a while: He was also seen playing in May wearing the same uniform, a red-and-white ensemble sporting his team name, Happy Valli’s.
