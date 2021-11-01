November 2nd 2021 – General Election – Results HERE
Tuesday, November 2nd is Election Day across Ohio – there are no statewide issues but the ballots are full across Stark County. Polls are open from 6:30am to 7:30pm. Below is a list of the contested races and some of the more prominent issues on the ballot. Check the line below for results from the Stark County Board of Elections all night on Election Night. PLUS don’t forget you can tune in for a complete election wrap up on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook. Jim Michaels will have the results plus the latest reaction.
CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS
ELECTION 2021 CANDIDATES
(i = incumbent)
Canton Treasurer:
Kim Perez (D,I)
Doug Prestier (non)
Massillon Council at Large: (3 to elect)
Ted Herncane (D,I)
James Haavisto (R)
Ed Lewis IV (Rep)
Jamie Slutz (R)
Lee Hurst (non)
Massillon Council Ward 2:
Jack Moore (D)
Jim Tieret (Rep)
Massillon Council Ward 3:
Mike Slater (D)
Mike Gregg (Rep)
Massillon Council Ward 4:
Jill Creamer (D)
Lee Hurst II (Rep)
Massillon Council Ward 5:
Megan Starret (D)
Julie Smith (Rep)
Massillon Council Ward 6:
Joe Herrick (D)
Michael Snee (Rep)
Alliance Council At-Large (3 to elect)
David Smith (D)
Marion Grimes (non)
Kristopher Bugara (Rep)
Jack Madison (Rep)
Phillip Mastroianni (Rep)
North Canton Mayor:
Mark Cerreta
Stephan Wilder (I)
North Canton Council At-Large (3 to elect)
Daryl Revoldt
Joe Snyder
Matthew Stroia
Christine Wayrick
North Canton Council Ward 2
John McConaha
David Metheney
North Canton Council Ward 4
Herb Beadle Sr
Jennifer Cramer
John Orr
Canal Fulton Council At-Large (4 to elect)
Mark Cozy
Bonnie Donaldson
Susan Mayberry
Greg McFee
Doug Morgan
Jeff Sayers
Eric Whittington
Jackson Township Trustee (2 to elect)
Rick campbell
Todd Hawke
Amy Kunkle
John Ney
John Pizzino
Doug Sutter
Perry Township Trustee (2 to elect)
Mike Bowen
Lisa Dyer
Doug Haines
Matt Miller
Bruno Millin Sr
Michael Shreffler
Canton Township Trustee (2 to elect)
Craig Campbell
Chris Nichols
Mark Shaffer
ELECTION NOV 2021 NON-RENEWAL ISSUES
PASSING/FAILING
#3 North Canton 1.5 mill additional fire levy for five years
#6 Navarre additional point-25-percent income tax
#7 Hartville additional point-5-percent income tax for police
#8 Hills and Dales charter amendments
#13 Local Option for Jerzeez Cafe Downtown Sunday Liquor Sales
#15 Local Option for Canton Palace Theater Sunday Liquor Sales