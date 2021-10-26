      Weather Alert

November Election: Hartville Seeks Income Tax Hike for Police

Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:56am

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the seventh time now, the village of Hartville is seeking a half-percent increase in the city income tax in the November election.

But this time it’s different.

The $900,000 expected to be raised annually will go entirely to the police department.

Plans are to move out of the cramped quarters in village hall to the recently-purchased building that once housed Pastore’s Dry Cleaners.

Most of the funding will still go to operations, though the debt service for that building remodel will also be covered.

There’s extra early voting underway this week at the Board of Elections office until 7 p.m. each evening.

