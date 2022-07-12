      Weather Alert

Now-Teen Charged Again in King Pleasant Shooting Incident

Jul 12, 2022 @ 10:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another effort at seeking justice for the family of a Canton youngster.

The now-13-year-old boy charged previously in the shooting death of 6-year-old King Pleasant in Canton back in September of 2020 has been charged again.

The next-door neighbor of Pleasant’s faces juvenile reckless homicide and tampering with evidence charges.

He’ll be in court next month

Canton police believe the two were playing with the gun when it accidentally fired.

The then-11-year-old faced similar charges after the incident on 19th Street NW.

But charges were dropped when he was ruled not mentally fit to stand trial.

