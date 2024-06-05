Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

‘NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick Breaks His Hand In Celebrity Softball Game

June 5, 2024 12:14PM EDT
Share
New Baseball inside a baseball glove on the outfield grass next to the foul line

‘NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick broke his hand after he got plowed over at home plate during a celebrity softball game. But LIKE A BOSS, he kept playing before eventually going to get it checked out and finding out it was actually broken!

 

He was playing in the Rock ‘N Jock fundraiser for Folds of Honor in Nashville on Monday and local radio host, Jeremy Loper, bowled him over (Chris was playing catcher) barreling into home. Loper ended up with two bloody knees in the collision too!  It was worth it because the event raised $408,000 for military families!

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan and more
2

GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Veteran Grocery Store Employee Tops $200,000
3

Friends Of Soap Actor Johnny Wactor Speak Out Following His Tragic Death
4

Britney Spears interviews Tate McRae: “I am so grateful”
5

Taylor Swift pops into London to see Cara Delevigne in ‘Cabaret’