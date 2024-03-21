NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick celebrate ‘No Strings Attached’ anniversary

Justin Timberlake‘s collab with *NSYNC, “Paradise,” has got everybody looking back — but on March 21, group members Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick looked all the way back to the group’s most iconic album.

March 21, 2024, marks the 24th anniversary of the release of No Strings Attached, the album the group made after freeing themselves from manager Lou Pearlman. It sold 2.4 million copies in its first week — a sales record that stood until Adele released 25 in 2015. To date, it’s sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

The album produced the group’s signature song, “Bye Bye Bye,” as well as “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “This I Promise You” and fan favorite “It Makes Me Ill.”

On Instagram, Chris posted video of the group’s tour in support of the album and wrote, “What were you doing back in 2000? Happy 24th to this one!!” The official *NSYNC account reposted fans’ memories of release day.

Meanwhile, Lance posted the album cover on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 24th to our second born! Give me 3 of your favorites in no order. I’ll go first…. It’s Makes Me Ill – I Thought She Knew- Bye Bye Bye.”

One fan wrote in the comments, “just played this album for my kids on the way to school and my 8 year old goes, ‘are they still alive?’” Oof!

