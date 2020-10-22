Numbers Up, Portman Still Approves of DeWine’s Handling of Pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite criticism from some Republican lawmakers in the state, U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman says Governor Mike DeWine is doing a good job handling the coronavirus in the state.
That’s despite the highest one-day total yet.
2,366 new cases of the virus reported Wednesday, with 52 of them out of Stark County.
The state case total is now over 188,000.
Stark also recorded its first deaths since early this month, three of them.
Hospitalizations are up, with another 135 reported Wednesday.