Numerous North Canton Summer Events Canceled Following Mayors Order
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton Stephan Wilder has issued a health order that will cancel a handful of upcoming summer events. The Main Street Festival, Canton Symphony Orchestra concert and Harvest Festival are all postponed due to the pandemic.
The order also mandates masks for those doing business at city hall and halts all reservations at park shelters, pavilions or indoor facilities until further notice. Reservations that had already been made will be honored.
Finally, no permits will be issued for neighborhood style block parties, indefinitely. All organized parades, assemblages or processions – other than funerals – will be permitted on any street, highway or block off of any street or highway area without obtaining a permit form the Chief of Police.