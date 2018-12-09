Nuns Stole Half A Million To Go Gambling In Vegas

Sounds like something out of a movie right?

Sisters Mary Margaret Kreuper and Lana Chang embezzled the money over ten years from St. James Catholic School in Torrance, CA.

They did so by stealing tuition checks and secretly depositing them. The stolen money was allegedly spent on trips and Vegas casino visits, all while telling parents that the school was on a tight budget.

However, the sisters won’t be facing criminal charges, with the archdiocese imposing “severe sanctions” instead.

I have to hand it to them though, if you’re gonna steal half a million dollars, why not spend it in Vegas?