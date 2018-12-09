Nuns Stole Half A Million To Go Gambling In Vegas
By Anastasia Otto
|
Dec 9, 2018 @ 12:18 PM

Sounds like something out of a movie right?

Sisters Mary Margaret Kreuper and Lana Chang embezzled the money over ten years from St. James Catholic School in Torrance, CA.

They did so by stealing tuition  checks and secretly depositing them. The stolen money was allegedly spent on trips and Vegas casino visits, all while telling parents that the school was on a tight budget.

However, the sisters won’t be facing criminal charges, with the archdiocese imposing “severe sanctions” instead.

I have to hand it to them though, if you’re gonna steal half a million dollars, why not spend it in Vegas?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Smarter Sunday – History of Jingle Bells Ice Bumper Cars at Lock 3! Baby Names Inspired by Health Foods Is the New Thing Today Is National Cookie Day Man Drops And Looses Engagement Ring Mid Proposal It’s Finally Here! Ariana Grande’s “Thank You Next” Music Video
Comments