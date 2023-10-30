Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Nurse Shaves Her Head For The 12th Time In Support Of Cancer Patients

October 30, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Share
Alpha Media Images; Electric cosmetic hair trimmers

Kansas City Oncology nurse Margaret Potter shaved her head a 12th consecutive year at the “Shave to Save” event in support of patients fighting breast cancer. 

 

Potter says it’s in support of her cancer patients at @AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to “let them know I’m there for them.” One patient saw her shaved head and asked, “Will you shave my head?”

SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF HER STORY

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Massillon Tigers Song Tiger Nation
2

This Husband’s Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
3

The Story Behind The 10-0 Canton South Wildcats
4

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is now her 10th ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 number one song
5

Jason Mraz to embark on second leg of The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour