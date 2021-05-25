NWS Adjusts Normal Highs and Lows for CAK Weather Station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service recently revised its “normal” high and low temperature figures for all six of its airport weather stations, including Akron Canton, and they’re higher.
Each day’s normal high and low are about one to two degrees higher than they were.
The figures take a 30-year “look back” and are redone every ten years.
For example, the average high for the peak of the summer season in mid-July was 84.
And now, it’s 85.