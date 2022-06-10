      Weather Alert

NWS Confirms 5 Tornadoes in Western, Southwestern Ohio

Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:56am

WILMINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes on the ground in western and southwestern Ohio on Wednesday.

The strongest was the EF-2 twister that damaged a Meijer warehouse in Tipp City near Dayton.

There were 120-mile-per-hour maximum winds, with the tornado on the ground for 13 miles.

No injuries were reported.

Another storm damage path in Hocking County may be checked Friday as a possible 6th tornado.

(Image is of a Michigan tornado from May of 2022)

