NWS: One Tornado Confirmed, Another Being Investigated in Stark
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touchdown in Stark County early this morning; they are investigating another possible touchdown.
An E-F-Zero twister with maximum winds of 80 miles an hour did produce damage along a 2-mile-long track from near East Sparta to Sandyville in Tuscarawas County.
There was significant tree damage and trees on top of houses.
The weather service was still looking at another storm path in the county.
We’ll be updating this story later.