      Weather Alert

NWS Puts Up Flood Watch for Melting Snow, Heavy Rain

Feb 16, 2022 @ 6:50am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has a Flood Watch up for Wednesday evening through late Thursday night for most area counties.

Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties are in the watch area.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s Wednesday and stay there through late Thursday night, quickly melting a lot of the snow pack.

Add to that an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain mainly during the day Thursday, and you’ve got the potential for flooding.

And that changes Thursday night when we drop back below freezing.

Stay with your Severe Weather Station for the latest.

