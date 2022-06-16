NWS: Wayne, Holmes Storm Damage Caused by Macroburst from Derecho
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It doesn’t have a name like “tornado”.
But events like Monday night’s combination of thunderstorms and strong winds wreak more havoc in the state of Ohio than most twisters, which tend to be on the weaker side.
That from the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service, which says what happened from the Wooster area down through Holmes County was a macroburst of enhanced straight line winds.
Winds in the macroburst were between 60 and an estimated 94 miles an hour, laying down a 15-mile-wide path of destruction, taking out thousand of trees and powerlines with them.
The storms were part of a “derecho” that originated in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Three EF-1 twisters were also confirmed, impacting parts of Richland, Ashland, Morrow and Knox Counties.
The storm continued on into West Virginia where one person was swept from a bridge and killed in a flash flood in Wileyville.