NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Area for Ice, Some Snow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of our area including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from Wednesday evening until Friday morning.
AccuWeather anticipates the biggest impact for us at this time will be accumulating ice from freezing rain.
They expect that will start late Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday.
A colder Thursday night will make for a changeover to snow, with 1 to 3 inches.
This is part of the storm system that could dump a foot of snow on Toledo.
And it’s all subject to change.
