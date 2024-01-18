NYC fans express themselves, sue Madonna for late concert start

Madonna has a reputation for starting her concerts late, but two New York City men feel they were so inconvenienced by her late start time, they’re suing her.

Michael Fellows of Brooklyn and Jonathan Hadden of the Bronx bought tickets for Madonna’s December 13 Celebration Tour concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The tickets said the show would begin at 8:30 p.m., but Madonna did not take the stage until sometime after 10:45 p.m. The men said they were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs” by the time the show let out at 1 a.m.

Fellows and Hadden also complained the concert was no “Holiday” because “they had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.” They’re suing Madonna, Live Nation and Barclays Center for “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for offering to the public concerts that were promised to begin at 8:30 p.m., knowing Madonna would not take the stage at the advertised start time.

The lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn federal court, seeks class action status because the men said it is their belief other Celebration Tour concerts began similarly late. Indeed, Madonna’s second concert at Barclays Center on December 16 also started around 10:45 p.m. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.