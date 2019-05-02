NYC Intersection Is Permanently Renamed ‘Sesame Street’

Trying to find Sesame Street won’t be a problem anymore, New York has just renamed, permanently, the intersection of West 63rd and Broadway Sesame Street where the Sesame Street workshop is located.

The renaming is part of the children show’s year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Attending the unveiling, was Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster as well as Mayor De Blasio, who as thrilled to celebrate the beloved children’s show, “Fifty years of making people’s lives better. Fifty years of having people believe in themselves.”

How did Sesame Street impact your childhood?