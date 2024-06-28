Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

O Canada! Avril Lavigne receives prestigious honor from home country

June 28, 2024 5:04PM EDT
Share
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Avril Lavigne has received a major honor from her home country of Canada.

This singer is one of 83 people appointed by Governor General Mary Simon to the Order of Canada, which recognizes those who’ve made “extraordinary contributions” to the country.

The listing announcing her as an honoree notes that she’s “one of the best-selling female artists of all time,” and that she “paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music and continues to do so today.” It also notes that she “supports individuals with serious illnesses, disabilities and Lyme disease through the Avril Lavigne Foundation,” as well as being a “global ambassador for Special Olympics.”

Avril is currently playing festivals in Europe, and will return to North America for the second leg of her current tour starting August 12 in Toronto.  She also recently released her first Greatest Hits album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
2

The stars and Royals come out for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour London kickoff
3

Aaron Williams Makes Dog Treats For Wishes Can Happen
4

Post Malone Announces Country Album Release Date
5

Jason Derulo says his Las Vegas residency is “The Best Show Ever”