O Canada! Avril Lavigne receives prestigious honor from home country

Avril Lavigne has received a major honor from her home country of Canada.

This singer is one of 83 people appointed by Governor General Mary Simon to the Order of Canada, which recognizes those who’ve made “extraordinary contributions” to the country.

The listing announcing her as an honoree notes that she’s “one of the best-selling female artists of all time,” and that she “paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music and continues to do so today.” It also notes that she “supports individuals with serious illnesses, disabilities and Lyme disease through the Avril Lavigne Foundation,” as well as being a “global ambassador for Special Olympics.”

Avril is currently playing festivals in Europe, and will return to North America for the second leg of her current tour starting August 12 in Toronto. She also recently released her first Greatest Hits album.

