O.J.’s White Bronco For Sale

April 16, 2024 11:16AM EDT
With the recent death of O.J. Simpson, there’s been renewed interest in that famous 1993 white Bronco he drove in his slow speed police chase. 90 million people watched as Simpson was driven around Los Angeles in a White Ford Bronco for 45 minutes. It has been on loan at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee.  The 1993 SUV’s three owners – Simpson’s former agent Michael Gilbert and two friends of longtime pal Al Cowlings, who was behind the wheel June 17, 1994, are looking to cash in. But they aren’t necessarily going by the Kelley Blue Book value. They want $1.5 million.

BTW, it’s the 30th anniversary of the Bronco chase.

 

MORE HERE

