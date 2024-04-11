O.J. Simpson Dies Of Cancer At 76

Source: YouTube

The family of O.J. Simpson revealed on X that he passed away April 10 after a battle with cancer at the age of 76.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

The post said he was surrounded by his kids and grandkids and asked for privacy.