Odell Beckham Jr. To The Browns

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other media outlets are reporting that G.M. John Dorsey and the Browns will acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants for safety Jabrill Peppers and the Browns first round draft pick in 2019 (17th overall) and a third round draft pick in 2019 (95th overall).

This deal had been rumored for weeks and now can be made official at 4pm on Wednesday, March 13th, which is the official start of new NFL calendar year.

Beckham Jr., who signed a 5-year deal last season in New York worth up to a reported $98 million dollars is 26 years old and coming off two seasons in which he only played in 16 of the team’s 32 games due to injuries. Despite only playing in 12 games in 2018, he still caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and 6 touchdowns for the 5-11 Giants.

OBJ will be reunited with his college teammate from LSU Jarvis Landry and gives second year quarterback Baker Mayfield a true number one receiver to throw to.