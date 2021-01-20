ODH Doc Says New Virus Strains Are Normal, Expected to Become Dominant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The chief medical officer with the Ohio Department of Health provided some information on the new strains of the coronavirus we are hearing about.
Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says these strains are more contagious, but that’s really part of the evolutionary process of any virus, so we should continue to practice safety measures and get the vaccine when it becomes available.
Dr Vanderhoff says in a matter of even a few weeks, the new strains could become the dominant strains.