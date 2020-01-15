ODH: Get Your Home Tested for Radon, It Could be Free

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – January is National Radon Action Month.
The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging residents to test their homes for radioactives gases.
The department’s director says high levels of radon are the second-leading cause of lung cancer.
You can obtain a test kit through the department, and it could be free.
The department offers free testing kits to Ohio homeowners with household incomes less than $80,500.
Others can order the kits for $10.95, which includes analysis.
You could also have your home evaluated by a radon tester licensed by ODH to follow specific protocols.