ODH Guidance Provided on Booster Shots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health: issuing guidance to the 3500 COVID vaccine providers across the state regarding Pfizer booster shots.
They say those 65 and older SHOULD get the shot.
Same for those 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
Those younger with the same underlying conditions MAY receive a booster shot.
In any case, it should be at least six months after your second shot.
Here’s a portion of the news release from ODH:
In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), booster doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine are now available for the
following populations at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer series, meaning at least six
months after the second dose was administered:
• People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
• People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
• People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on
their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the
vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any
questions.
• People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of
their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual
benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.