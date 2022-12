COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is among the states at the CDC’s highest level for flu activity in the country.

Ohio Department of Health numbers show 1400 Ohioans were hospitalized with influenza for the week ending December 3rd, up from 400 the previous week.

West central Ohio looked to be the hardest hit region.

Medical professionals say getting a flu shot even now will help keep you protected for Christmas.