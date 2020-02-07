ODH Reports Sizable Increase in Flu Hospitalizations
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While the coronavirus continues to grab national attention, state health officials are more concerned about the spread of a well known disease.
The Ohio Department of Health reports that the number of new influenza related hospitalizations last week was the highest so far this season. A total of 832 people were newly hospitalized between January 26 to February 1.
That is more than a 36% increase from the previous week. An 11-year-old girl from Lake County died from the flu this week. She was the second pediatric death of the 2019-2020 flu season.