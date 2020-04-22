ODJFS Staggering Calls to Reduce the Logjam

      Breaking News
Apr 22, 2020 @ 5:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state hopes to reduce the crush on the state unemployment system by staggering weekly benefit calls on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

Those with last names starting A through H should call on Sundays, I to P on Mondays, and the rest of the alphabet Q through Z on Tuesdays.

Anyone can call anytime the rest of the week.

The department still recommends using the website.

Those initiating a claim can call anytime.

You can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

