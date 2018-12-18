ODNR: Give The Gift Of The Great Outdoors

(WHBC) – If you’re having trouble thinking of a unique gift to give someone this Christmas the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has you covered.

The ODNR is encouraging people to give the gift of the great outdoors, like a multiyear or lifetime hunting and fishing license.

“That’s something that maybe grandparents who want to pass down a tradition of fishing or hunting might want to give their grandchild,” said the ODNR’s Matt Eiselstein. “If you buy that for a grandchild they’ll be able to enjoy that for decades.”

He says, for the first time this year, Ohio resident hunters and anglers can purchase multiyear and lifetime licenses.

License buyers can choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.

All money generated from their sale is deposited into the Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations.

He says Ohio State Parks gift cards and gift certificates are also a great gift that will encourage people to step away from their screens and head outdoors.

“Anyone who’s looking for a last-second gift should just go online to parks.ohiodnr.gov/giftcards and print one off. They can be used for camping and getaway rentals and things of that nature.”

More outdoorsy gift ideas can be found here, and below.

Wild Ohio Magazine

The Wild Ohio Magazine provides readers an entertaining look into Ohio’s wildlife and conservation activities. The magazine is delivered six times per year, one of which is a calendar edition. The cost is $5 per year for individuals who purchase at a license vendor or online through the Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or $10 with a mail-in form. This subscription makes a great gift for people who love the outdoors.

Wildlife Gift Certificates

Gift certificates can be purchased through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Recipients can use the certificates to purchase licenses, permits, the Wild Ohio magazine and wetland and legacy stamps. Gift certificates can be purchased for any amount and are valid one year from the date of purchase. Wildlife gift certificates can only be purchased and redeemed online.

Legacy Stamps

Buying and giving an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp allows wildlife enthusiasts the opportunity to directly impact the future of Ohio’s native wildlife. The stamp proceeds go to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund and support: habitat restoration; land purchases and conservation easements; endangered and threatened native species; educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts; and wildlife and habitat research projects. The individual purchasing an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp for $15 will receive a collectible stamp, window cling and commemorative card, and the stamps can be purchased at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Showing your Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp at eight state park lodges can earn a 25 percent discount on lodge rooms for weekday stays, and the stamp holder must be present to receive this coupon.