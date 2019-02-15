ODNR Seeking Feedback On Hunting Proposals

(WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is inviting people to comment on the state’s 2019-2020 hunting season proposals.

For deer hunting, deer bag limits were proposed to remain the same for all counties.

The statewide bag limit was proposed to remain at six deer, only one of which may be antlered, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit.

The ODNR says, as the first step toward electronic permitting in the future, it was proposed that hunters be allowed to carry either a printed or electronic version of their valid deer or turkey permits.

The proposed season dates are nearly identical to previous seasons.

Deer archery: Sept. 28, 2019-Feb. 2, 2020

Youth deer gun: Nov. 23-24, 2019

Deer gun: Dec. 2-8, 2019; Dec. 21-22, 2019

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 4-7, 2020

A full list of proposed rules changes for the 2019-2020 hunting season can be found here.

More details are in the following news release from the ODNR.

Ohioans are invited to offer public comment regarding the proposed and future hunting, trapping and fishing regulations at open houses scheduled across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The open houses will be held on Saturday, March 2, between noon and 3 p.m., and online comments will be accepted through Monday, March 4.

Open houses provide opportunities for anyone interested in sharing input and participating in Ohio’s professional fish and wildlife management process. ODNR Division of Wildlife biologists and law enforcement officers will be available to answer questions and receive comments. Those unable to attend an open house can provide comments online at wildohio.gov. All interested Ohioans are encouraged to participate.

Open house location information for March 2:

Central Ohio: Wildlife District One office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus 43215; 614-644-3925.

Northwest Ohio: Wildlife District Two office, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay 45840; 419-424-5000.

Northeast Ohio: Wildlife District Three office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron 44319; 330-644-2293.

Southeast Ohio: Wildlife District Four office, 360 E. State Street, Athens 45701; 740-589-9930.

Southwest Ohio: Greene County Fish and Game, 1538 Union Road, Xenia 45385; 937-372-9261.

Directions to open houses can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). Public input gathered at these open houses and online is critical and will be considered during the formation of future hunting and fishing regulations.

A statewide hearing on all the proposed rules will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District One office on Thursday, March 21, at 9 a.m.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates during its meeting on Wednesday, April 10, after considering public input.