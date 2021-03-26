ODOT 2021 Construction: $122 Million Being Spent on 22 Ongoing, New Projects
AKRON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Orange barrels will be at a premium this spring and summer in Stark County.
Though Summit County has nearly three times the dollar amount in work being done, the $122 million being spent by ODOT in Stark County involves 22 different projects.
Among the new ones getting underway soon: a $2 million widening and paving project on a stretch of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township near Lake Cable.
The project includes new turn lanes and the removal of the intersection at Yost Street.
There’s also a lengthier widening project on Wales Avenue in Massillon
Of course the high ticket item is the I-77/Route 30 project at $56 million.
Work is underway rehabbing the several of the northbound bridges between Cleveland Avenue and Route 30.
The $15 million Route 62 relocation project between Market Avenue and the bridge over the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek is also on the list, but don’t look for any major work there until next summer.
It will be sold at the end of the year.
Check back with whbc.com and on 1480 WHBC radio in the coming weeks for more road projects.